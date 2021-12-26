PutinCoin One Day Volume Tops $59.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $118,252.84 and $59.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.95 or 1.00510620 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00032452 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $626.64 or 0.01257484 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

