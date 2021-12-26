Qcash (QC) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.73 million and $81.10 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00060574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.49 or 0.08054338 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00074242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,282.90 or 0.99986844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00052937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

