Quark (QRK) Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $4.09 million and $68,903.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000151 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,232,684 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

