Qubitica (QBIT) Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last Week

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.44 or 0.00387431 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008352 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000898 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.99 or 0.01257784 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

