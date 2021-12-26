Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Quidel worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Quidel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $137.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of -0.24. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

