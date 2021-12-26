R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $24.29 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

