Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 546 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,832. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

