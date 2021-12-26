Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $240.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

