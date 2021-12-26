Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,359,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,262. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

