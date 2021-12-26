Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 63.7% Higher Over Last Week

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $658.40 million and $77.56 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.12 or 0.07968424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,110.98 or 1.00039715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00072993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00052600 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

