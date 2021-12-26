Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $734,537.55 and approximately $8,748.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00060941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.08050090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,309.93 or 1.00045504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00052832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

