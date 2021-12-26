Rai Reflex Index (RAI) One Day Volume Tops $855,021.00

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $82.16 million and $855,021.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00060941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.15 or 0.08050090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,309.93 or 1.00045504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00052832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,176,807 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

