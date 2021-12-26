Rapids (RPD) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Rapids has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $171,743.88 and $40.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 98.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 27,415.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00000407 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,311.13 or 1.00047895 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

