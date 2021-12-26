Raymond James & Associates Acquires 82,710 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 470,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.35% of Eastman Chemical worth $47,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $117.39 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

