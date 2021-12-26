Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,011,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $54,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,777,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,830,000 after purchasing an additional 850,216 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NYSE:BAM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

