Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $54,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,617 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

