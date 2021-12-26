Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of TC Energy worth $57,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,392 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP opened at $47.10 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 179.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

