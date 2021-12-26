Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Lululemon Athletica worth $51,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $391.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

