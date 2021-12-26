Raymond James & Associates Buys 19,908 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of Seagate Technology worth $52,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,239,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,665,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

