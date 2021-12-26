Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,830 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.19% of Premier worth $56,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 5.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.24.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

