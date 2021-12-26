Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $44,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after buying an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after buying an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

