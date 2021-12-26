Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the third quarter worth about $405,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.2717 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $15.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.06%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

