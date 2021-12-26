Raymond James & Associates Has $52.89 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $52,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after buying an additional 7,618,375 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,088,000 after purchasing an additional 648,345 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

