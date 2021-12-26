Raymond James & Associates Has $54.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.51% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $54,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,687,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $128.78 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

