Raymond James & Associates Has $54.41 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133,178 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $54,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,764,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $115.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average is $116.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.