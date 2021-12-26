Raymond James & Associates Has $54.97 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,200,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.03% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $54,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 85,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 780,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $780,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

FV stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.