Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $44,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $50.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

