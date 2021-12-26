Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Waste Connections worth $56,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of WCN opened at $132.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

