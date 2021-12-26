Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 213,379 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,595,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,745,000 after purchasing an additional 181,255 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

