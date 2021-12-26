Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,284 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.39% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $45,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $254.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.89 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

