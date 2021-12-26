Raymond James & Associates Purchases 9,739 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.35% of Nordson worth $48,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 47.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 134.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

