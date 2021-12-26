Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Marriott International worth $51,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after purchasing an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 305.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $6,201,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $165.19 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

