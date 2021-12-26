Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Cadence Design Systems worth $49,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $190.09. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,925,345. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.54.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

