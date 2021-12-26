Raymond James & Associates Sells 18,109 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Snap were worth $55,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 6.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,771,747 shares of company stock worth $106,361,215 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of -115.90 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.