Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,133 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of United Rentals worth $46,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in United Rentals by 153.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Rentals by 105.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $331.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.61 and a 200 day moving average of $342.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.72 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.