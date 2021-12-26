Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 126,221 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,221 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 3.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $36,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

