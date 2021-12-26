Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,294 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $38,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $66.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.