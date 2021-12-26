Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,552 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 511.55% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $37,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $163.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $152.54. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.