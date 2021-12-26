Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.73% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $30,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $104.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

