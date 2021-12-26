Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,910,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,976 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $29,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.