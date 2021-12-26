Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,547 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $27,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

FIS stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 294.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

