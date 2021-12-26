Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $116,000.

SPYG opened at $72.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

