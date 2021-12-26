Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $29,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,528,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,811 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,984,000 after buying an additional 144,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 145.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,549,000 after buying an additional 399,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 515,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

