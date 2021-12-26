Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $28.45 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $28,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $209.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.27 and a 200-day moving average of $197.20. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.