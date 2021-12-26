Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $28.97 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 24.73% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $28,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter.

PSCI stock opened at $97.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

