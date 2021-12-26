Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $29.84 Million Stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 21.17% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF worth $29,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 229,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 64,437 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.