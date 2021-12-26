Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $30.91 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $131,000.

VNLA opened at $49.51 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

