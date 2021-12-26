Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $33.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.07%.

