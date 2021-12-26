Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,185 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.60% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $28,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,291,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 185.3% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average is $206.24. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $164.11 and a twelve month high of $223.78.

