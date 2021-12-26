Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,160 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $30,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $400.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.71. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

